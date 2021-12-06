MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A group of people laid flowers and candles, and released balloons into the sky, for Frank Ordonez.

On December 15th, 2019, Ordonez, a UPS driver, was taken hostage by two men, Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill, who stole his truck after robbing a Coral Gables jewelry store. They led police on a high-speed two-county chase.

It came to an end when the UPS truck encountered stopped traffic at an intersection at Miramar Parkway just west of Flamingo Road.

Police got out of their vehicles and approached the truck with their weapons drawn, using bystanders’ vehicles as cover.

Seconds later, a barrage of gunshots rang out. A total of 20 officers, from the different agencies, fired into the carjacked UPS truck. More than three dozen rounds were fired.

Ordonez, Alexander, Hill, and a bystander, Richard Cutshaw, were killed.

Two years later, Ordonez’s family is still mourning the loss of their loved one.

“We miss him so much and today it’s extremely hard for us to know he is not here anymore,” said Ordonez’s sister Genevie Merino.

Ordonez’s sister said not a day goes by that she does not remember her brother.

“It’s so painful not having your brother and his companionship,” said Genevie.

Ordonez left behind two daughters.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate the shooting, so far no officers have faced any charges.

“We ask for justice for him and his girls and his family because we miss him a lot,” said Merino.