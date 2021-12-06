MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Christian Aid Ministries said three more hostages have been released by a violent gang in Haiti.

The Ohio-based group said the hostages released on Sunday are ‘safe’.

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details,” the ministry said in a statement.

A young American child and their American mother were among the three missionary hostages released Sunday, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

This news follows two other hostages being released last month.

Members of the group, 16 Americans and one Canadian, had been working as missionaries when they were kidnapped by the Haitian gang 400 Mawozo while traveling by car northeast of the capital, Port-au-Prince, on October 16.

The hostages included an eight-month-old infant, a 3-year-old, and a 6-year-old, as well as two young teenagers. All hail from Amish, Mennonite, and other conservative Anabaptist communities across six US states and Ontario.

No details on whether or not ransoms have been paid have yet emerged. The captors had demanded $1 million per hostage, Haitian Justice and Interior Minister Liszt Quitel previously told CNN.

The gang leader threatened to kill the captive missionaries if he didn’t get what he wanted.

Kidnappings for ransom in Haiti are widespread and often indiscriminate, targeting rich and poor, young and old.

Rising crime has accompanied political instability in the country, with kidnappings spiking in the months after the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to local human rights organization CARDH.

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)