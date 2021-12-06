TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Just in time for the holidays, the Florida Lottery is launching four new Scratch-Off games offering more than $190 million in cash prizes.

The four new games, PERFECT 10S, LOTERIA, 2022 TAXES PAID, and WIN IT ALL, range in price from $1 to $5 and feature top prizes of $5,000 to $500,000.

For $5, players can win up to $500,000 instantly with the new WIN IT ALL Scratch-Off game. This ticket is also stuffed with more than 100,000 prizes of $100 to 1,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.07.

The $2 game, 2022 TAXES PAID is loaded with more than $24 million in prizes. This new Scratch-Off features 12 top prizes of $50,000, all taxes paid, and is packed with more than 3.8 million winning tickets. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.65.

The $2 LOTERIA game has more than $90 million in cash prizes, including 20 top prizes of $30,000 and 32 prizes of $10,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.63.

For $1, players can win up to $5,000 with the new PERFECT 10S Scratch-Off! This game gives players six chances to win or win all prizes shown by revealing a “money bag” symbol. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.89.

The Lottery encourages and reminds players, retailers, and the public to gift responsibly this holiday season. While Lottery games are designed to be a fun, low-cost form of entertainment that can make great gifts, they are intended only for those 18 years of age and older.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.