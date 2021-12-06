MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Congresswoman Carrie Meek made history at Miami Dade College and spent a good portion of her career there.

She was the college’s first Black professor, Associate Dean, and Assistant to the Vice President at Miami Dade College.

So, it’s only fitting that a wake for the respected trailblazer will happen there on Monday.

On Sunday, hundreds attended her viewing at Booker T. Washington Senior High School.

“As a family, we are so overwhelmed by the support this community has given the congresswoman”, said Meek’s son for Rep. Kendrick Meek.

Sunday’s viewing was the first chance for the public to pay their respects.

“I consider her a humanist, someone who cared about individuals. Who cared about human beings, it didn’t matter if you’re Black, white, Hispanic, gay, or whatever she cared about human beings,” said Reginald Homma.

Meek died last Sunday, November 28th, at the age of 95.

She was a woman of many firsts.

Meek, the grandchild of a slave and daughter of a sharecropper, was born April 29th, 1926 in Tallahassee.

During her storied career in public service, she had several landmark accomplishments.

Meek was the first African American woman in the state Senate and one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress since the Reconstruction Era. For decades she fought for the underserved, one of her many passions was making higher education affordable and accessible. Another of Meek’s legacies is what she did for affordable housing.

“Her spirit is alive and well and now as we continue to celebrate her life for the next couple of days, it’s something that I think we will never forget,” said Kendrick Meek.

Monday’s wake will be held at Miami Dade College – North Campus’ William and Joan Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, family and friends will attend a Homegoing Celebration at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, at 21311 NW 34th Avenue in Miami Gardens. A funeral service will follow.

