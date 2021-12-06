MIAMI (CBAMiami) – The University of Miami has fired head football coach Manny Diaz and the vacancy will be filed by Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.

UM President Julio Frenk released this statement Monday morning.

“We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” said Frenk. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.”

The statement also read, “The University is committed to providing its student-athletes with the best opportunities to succeed and to building championship-caliber teams at the U. An announcement regarding new leadership for the football program will be forthcoming.”

Diaz is being replaced by Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, according to CBS4’s Mike Cugno. Cristobal is a Miami native and a former Hurricanes offensive lineman and assistant, and was also the head football coach at Florida International University from 2007 to 2012. He has led the Oregon the Ducks to three consecutive Pac-12 Championship Games.

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens informed the university Monday that Cristobal has accepted the head football coach position at another university.

“We appreciate all of Mario’s accomplishments and hard work here at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter,” said Mullens. “The University of Oregon is a prestigious academic institution with a football program that is well-positioned for continued success in the future, and the search is underway to find another excellent football coach to lead and support our student-athletes moving forward.”

Miami hired Manny Diaz to replace Mark Richt, who retired from Miami after the 2018 season. Diaz, the defensive coordinator on Richt’s staff and a Miami native, went just 21-15 in three seasons under Diaz, including a 7-5 campaign in 2021 marred with injuries.