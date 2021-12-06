FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Jury deliberations are expected to resume Monday in the Dayonte Resiles murder trial.
Resiles is accused of the 2014 murder of Jill Halliburton Su.
Su, a wife, and mother, and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton, was found stabbed to death in her Davie home.
Prosecutors claim Resiles broke into Su’s home to burglarize it and killed her when he was discovered.
Resiles made headlines five years ago after his escape from custody durn a court appearance.
If convicted he faces the death penalty.