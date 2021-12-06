FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – This week students across the country, and around the world, are encouraged to learn about computer science.

It’s Computer Science Education Week.

The annual global movement raises awareness about the importance of expanding computer science in schools. It also encourages students to complete one hour of computer coding.

Broward schools interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright kicked off the activities for the Hour of Code with students at Parkway Middle School of the Arts.

In one classroom, students learn about computer science and robots.

Eighth grader Gabriel Garcia custom said he built a robot.

“Ever since I was a small child. I’ve always tried to build robots. I would always unplug and replug in Christmas lights,” he said.

In 2013, the Broward school district partnered with Code.org. Since then it has expanded access to computer science – with courses, curriculum, and activities at every school.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our children, to prepare them for that future where we know that these are the types of skills are necessary for them to be successful,” said interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Skills like team building, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

Shawn Sealy is the robotics and computer science teacher at Parkway middle. He teaches about 175 kids from third grade to eighth.

“Computer science is everywhere, in just about every aspect of life. From driving on the streets to the toll booths, to the medical field,” he said.

“The coding that they’re doing in the classroom has elements or has areas of application in all areas of life and has careers that they can be involved in,” he added.

Some of the students are already making apps while others have said they want to be engineers.

Computer Science Education Week and the Hour of Code runs through December 12th.