MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Honda has issued a recall on close to 725,00 SUVs.
The carmaker says there is an issue with the hood on 2019 Honda Passports, 2016 to 2019 Honda Pilots and 2017 to 2020 Honda Ridgelines.
Honda says there is a problem with the hood latch that could cause the hood to open while driving.
No accident or injuries have been reported.
Owners of these cars should receive a notice by mid-January.
Honda says it won’t charge for the repairs.