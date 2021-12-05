MIAMI (CBSMiami) — At Art Miami and its sister fair Art Context, some 200 galleries from 14 countries featuring works by hundreds of artists fill the space. Tuesday night’s opening party made headlines when a Banksy work called ‘Charlie Brown’ sold for $4 million from Maddox Gallery.

It was sold to an undisclosed American collector at an Art Miami VIP Preview.

The elusive artist, Banksy, first spraypainted this work on a Los Angeles wall in 2011.

But one exhibition caught the eye of CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. It is the work of 10-year-old Andres Valencia, a fourth grader from California, whose showing at his first major art show.

“I looked at his work and I said, ‘I have to show this at Art Miami’,” explained Nick Korniloff, Art Miami Executive Director. “He’s a definite prodigy and it’s near and dear to my heart because proceeds of his art benefits Andres and his growing art career, but also our son’s foundation, The Perry J. Cohen Foundation,” which is named for his son who was lost at sea at age 14 in 2015 off the Jupiter inlet.

“How did you learn to do this?” Petrillo asked the 10-year-old artist prodigy.

“When I was little, I always liked to draw. There was this painting in my living room that I really liked, and I always tried to copy it. I just got better and better at drawing,” said Valencia.

Tuesday night, actor Channing Tatum became a fan posing with Andres’ paintings and actress Sofia Vergara bought one. Seven other of his acrylic and oil paintings sold. Andres admires the greats like Basquiat and Picasso and is completely self-taught.

“Well, I don’t have an art teacher yet, but I want an art teacher soon,” he said.

“I think you can maybe teach an art teacher something,” said Petrillo.

“Yes,” Andres replied while giggling.

Over at Wynwood Walls, 13 new walls were revealed this Art Week, created by top streets artists from around the world.

Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Global Arts, curates the walls and named this year’s theme “Agents of Change.”

“The artists have always been agents of change, whether they’re changing a perspective or changing a neighborhood.” Srebnick said. “So the idea of the theme is really to let everybody know that anyone has an opportunity to be an agent of change.”

Petrillo and Srebnick toured the beautiful and diverse murals installations and sculptures, as Srebnick showed a colorful piece by artist Bordalo from Portugal. He uses all recycled plastic materials to create a jaw dropping tall sculpture.

“He very strongly believes in the importance of the environment protecting our environment and realizing and recycling car part, garbage cans, anything he finds. It’s really pretty spectacular,” she said.

Miami Art Week 2021, where you’ll find inspiration at every turn.