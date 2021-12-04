MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild Saturday morning but be ready for a much-warmer afternoon. Highs will be pushing above 80 degrees after a morning low near 70 degrees.
Moisture increases with the ocean breeze putting a shower or two in the weekend forecast for some locations. Showers will be short-lived and light but linger all weekend and next week.
Our unseasonably warm weather returns next week as highs push to near 84 degrees and lows near 70. More humid conditions are also set to return next week with higher rain chances on Monday.
The new moon is on Saturday, December 4. Watch for minor coastal flooding around the high tides all weekend. The increased breeze may also lead to an elevated rip current risk.