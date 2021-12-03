PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest following a threatening message posted on social media regarding Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

A robocall sent by school principal Michelle Kefford said, “This morning, we became aware of a threatening message posted on social media regarding our school. The Broward Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Broward County Public Schools Special Investigative Unit, immediately investigated the threat and made an arrest.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest saying it received a call on Wednesday, December 1 reporting the threat via a social media chat room. The BSO Threat Management Unit was notified, and detectives located the juvenile suspect and arrested him. BSO says the 17-year-old is a student at the school. He faces one count of writing threats to conduct a mass shooting, according to BSO.

Kefford’s robocall thanked “everyone for their roles in safely resolving this situation,” and reminded “all students and families how seriously any and all threats are taken.” She asked parents to talk to their children to remind them that any threat – even if they think it is a joke – will result in serious consequences. “In Florida, a threat made against a school is a second-degree felony. Students also face school disciplinary measures as outlined in the Code Book for Student Conduct, including expulsion,” she said in the recorded call.

She added, “School safety is all of our responsibility. If you see something – say something.”

The threat comes just days after a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing four students and injuring others.

The Michigan school shooting brings back horrific memories for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students, faculty, and families as the site of the 2018 massacre that left 17 people dead and another 17 injured.

There has been no information released yet regarding Thursday’s social media threat or who was arrested.

“This week has been really hard,” said Max Schachter who lost his son in the 2018 shooting at MSD. “We’re thinking about all the 4 families who sent their children to school and they’re never coming home again. I know what they’re going through.”

Schachter, now a national school safety advocate, pointed to a recent study of averted attacks by the U.S. Secret Service.

“The common theme is that prevention measures were put in place,” said Schachter. “People doing the right thing can prevent acts of targeted violence and the best one is see something, say something.”

Schacter said he is grateful to whoever reported the threat to law enforcement.

“We don’t want to see anymore tragedy at MSD. We’ve already been through enough,” Schachter said. “I think when children see their friends getting arrested, that’s gotta hit home.”

Schachter already sees some change in what happened in Michigan, pointing out how quickly law enforcement got to the shooter.

“They also implemented the measures that we didn’t in Parkland, made sure all doors were locked, they had everybody hide in a safe corner. They did a lot of the right things that contributed to lives being saved,” said Schacter.

“It is a little bit of solace to know that even though [Alex] isn’t here, his memory is saving lives around the country.”