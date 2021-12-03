MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another cool start to the day for South Florida on Friday before the milder breeze returns overnight.
Inland Miami-Dade had patchy fog reducing visibility slightly before quickly burning off with the morning sunshine.
Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by noon with just a few clouds moving through the area.
Overnight Friday the breeze turns to the northeast and east which will prevent the temperatures milder Saturday morning and it will be much warmer in the afternoon. Highs will be pushing above 80 degrees after a morning low near 70 degrees.
Moisture increases with the ocean breeze putting a shower or two in the weekend forecast for some locations. Showers will be short-lived and light but linger all weekend and next week.
Our unseasonably warm weather sticks around next week as highs push to near 84 degrees and lows near 70.
The new moon is on Saturday, December 4. Watch for minor coastal flooding around the high tides all weekend. The increased breeze may also lead to an elevated rip current risk.