MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will be knighted by Spain for his work in expanding Spanish-language programs.
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will be admitted into the Order of Isabella the Catholic, an honor given to people whose work contributes to Spain and its culture. The knighthood will be awarded on behalf of King Felipe VI of Spain by Miami's Spanish Consul General Jaime Lacadena on December 13 at his home.
Born and raised in Portugal, Carvalho leads Florida's largest school district in a county where seven out of 10 people are Hispanic.
“I am deeply humbled by this recognition for it acknowledges our ongoing commitment to expanding access to dual language programs across our community,” Carvalho said in a statement.
Carvalho has also received honors from Portugal and Mexico.
