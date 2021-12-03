MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a 2010 car crash, Glenneisha Darkins found purpose in painting and while we all suffered in some way during the pandemic, Glenneisha was left isolated and without the help of her nurse.
“It was tough. A lot of crying nights,” she said. “I just felt like I had to rebrand myself in that way, being able to teach myself something new helped me emotionally and mentally.”READ MORE: CBS4 Investigates: Man Accused Of Killing Ryan Rogers Could Have Faced Two Decades In Prison For Prior Crime
This year, during Miami Art Week, Glenneisha’s work is featured at the South Dade Black History Center and in the Design District.READ MORE: New Warning For Parents Regarding Omicron COVID-19 Variant
For Glenneisha, it’s important to bring more representation. For women, for the black community, for the disabled community.
“I love myself and each intersection I intersect at and being able to be different but also be unique and just kind of bring everything together as art because as art you can bring everything together.”MORE NEWS: Miami Boat Show Move In 2022 Could Impact Manatees
“I just want people to see my resilience. Not giving up. I know pandemic. We all have a battle. Gotta know how to fight them.”