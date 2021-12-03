  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One person was killed and another hospitalized after a fire broke out inside of a Fort Lauderdale apartment early Friday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire in one of the units on the ninth floor at the Ocean Summit condominium on Galt Ocean Drive shortly before 1 a.m.

“The fire department came, they went up there to contain the fire, they took one person to the hospital and I’m sorry the other one didn’t make it,” said security guard Rosalie Williams.

Williams said she heard the fire alarm go off and went up to the ninth floor where she found smoke in the hallway. She said she knocked on the door to try and get the residents out.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it spread to any neighboring units.

Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

