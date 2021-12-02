PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest following a threatening message posted on social media regarding Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, according to a robocall sent by school principal Michelle Kefford on Thursday.

Kefford’s robocall to parents said, “This morning, we became aware of a threatening message posted on social media regarding our school. The Broward Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Broward County Public Schools Special Investigative Unit, immediately investigated the threat and made an arrest.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest saying it received a call on Wednesday, December 1 reporting the threat via a social media chat room. The BSO Threat Management Unit was notified, and detectives located the juvenile suspect and arrested him. He faces one count of writing threats to conduct a mass shooting, according to BSO.

Kefford’s robocall thanked “everyone for their roles in safely resolving this situation,” and reminded “all students and families how seriously any and all threats are taken.” She asked parents to talk to their children to remind them that any threat – even if they think it is a joke – will result in serious consequences. “In Florida, a threat made against a school is a second-degree felony. Students also face school disciplinary measures as outlined in the Code Book for Student Conduct, including expulsion,” she said in the recorded call.

She added, “School safety is all of our responsibility. If you see something – say something.”

The threat comes just days after a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing four students and injuring others.

The Michigan school shooting brings back horrific memories for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students, faculty, and families as the site of the 2018 massacre that left 17 people dead and another 17 injured.

There has been no information released yet regarding Thursday’s social media threat or who was arrested.