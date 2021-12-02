MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Jerome Baker is enjoying new challenges on a defense that has sparked a 4-game win streak. The Dolphins inside linebacker has added playing along the defensive line to his bag of tricks, but says the team isn’t asking him to do anything more than what’s already required. He’s just doing something different.

“That’s funny because it’s different. It is truly different. Linebacker, you have a little time to think and react to things. On the edge when you’re down by the d-line you have about a second, maybe a second before 300 pounds is on you real fast. But at the end of the day, it’s a little easier because you’re not thinking as much. If you’re ask to rush, it’s either because you’re rushing the pass or you’re setting the edge.”

Baker likes using his versatility to his advantage especially when it keeps opponents on their toes. From one play to the next offenses must guess if he’s going to play in the middle of the field or right up on the line. Baker told reporter Thursday that he and Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile bounced ideas off each other earlier this year. Those ideas ranged from different ways to practice, what Baker liked to do in coverage, and how he could rush the passer.

“I like to do it all,” Baker said, but upon learning of new role of few weeks ago his first response was “why?”

Baker wasn’t pushing back on the idea, he just wanted to understand the thought process so he could execute his new role correctly.

“Flo, he pulled me aside and he explained it to me. ‘You’re athletic and you can do other things guys can’t do. You can do the zone read; you can stop them from getting the ball but also get back on the play.’ Just to hear that. It meant a lot,” said Baker.

Baker complimented the coaching staff for helping players understand why they do certain things. He says they also do a good job of getting input from player and listening to their feedback.

“Every play you never know where I can be at. You never know what I could do. But you know I can do it all. He (Campanile) definitely asked me and it’s definitely working out for us.”

The Dolphins take on the Giants on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.