MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the murder of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens.

Palm Beach Gardens police said Semmie Lee Williams Jr., 39, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Miami and has been charged with first degree murder. He’s being held in jail without bond

“He appears to be a homeless drifter spending most of his time in the streets of Miami,” said Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon.

Rogers went for a bike ride on November 15th and he never returned home. The next morning his body was found next to a bicycle near an I-95 overpass near Central Boulevard.

Police said he had been stabbed to death.

“The incident itself appears to be a completely random act. We do not have a motive in this case,” said Shannon.

“It appears to be an absolute chance encounter between a child on a bicycle and an animal that probably should not be out on our streets,” he added.

He added that Palm Beach Gardens continues to be a very safe city with a very low crime rate.

“This just emphasizes the fact that an incident of this nature could absolutely happen anywhere. You know, people need to always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings wherever they are,” said Shannon.

Williams has an extensive criminal record with arrests in Georgia, California, and Florida. Charges include aggravated assault and battery.

Shannon said Willams has no ties to the city.

“It’s a mystery to us why this man was in our community. But again, we have evidence that places them on the scene and makes them responsible for the murder of this child,” he said.