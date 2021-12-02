FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Closing arguments begin Friday in the trial of Dayonte Resiles who is accused of the 2014 murder of Jill Halliburton Su.

Su, a wife, and mother, and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton, was found stabbed to death in her Davie home.

Prosecutors claim Resiles broke into Su’s home to burglarize it and stabbed her when he was discovered.

Justin Su was 20 years old when he found his 59-year-old mother’s lifeless body, with her hands tied, in a bathtub.

“The shock and trauma. I just went into auto piolet. I just remember screaming,” recalled Su during his testimony at the trial.

A police warrant states Resiles’ DNA was found on a knife and the belt of a robe used to tie Su’s hands.

The defense argued that DNA doesn’t prove that Resiles is guilty of the murder.

In 2016, Resiles gained notoriety when he bolted from a Broward Courtroom and escaped through a stairwell.

After his capture, he wrote a letter to the judge in which he said he fled because he’s innocent. He claims he was framed for the murder.

Resiles could face the death penalty if convicted.