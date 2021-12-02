  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local T, Miami Beach Stabbing, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in Monday night’s double-deadly stabbing in Miami Beach.

Police say 20-year-old Agustin Lucas Mariani is now charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

This happened in the 7300 block of Harding Avenue.

Investigators say a man and woman were found with stab wounds. The woman would not survive her wounds.

The condition of the man is not known. He was brought to Jackson Memorial Trauma Center the day of the stabbing.

