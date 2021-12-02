MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in Monday night’s double-deadly stabbing in Miami Beach.
Police say 20-year-old Agustin Lucas Mariani is now charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.READ MORE: CBS4 Exclusive: Support Beams At Dadeland Mall Parking Garage Alarms Shoppers
This happened in the 7300 block of Harding Avenue.READ MORE: South Florida Law School Creates Ben Crump Social Justice Center
Investigators say a man and woman were found with stab wounds. The woman would not survive her wounds.MORE NEWS: New Covid Directives From President Biden Will Impact Holiday Travel
The condition of the man is not known. He was brought to Jackson Memorial Trauma Center the day of the stabbing.