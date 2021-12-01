MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls will both have to give up a future second-round draft pick for violating the NBA’s early contact rules during free agency in August, according to the league.
The NBA’s statement reads: “The NBA announced today that the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat each violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has directed that each team’s next available second-round draft pick be forfeited. These determinations followed investigations into free agency discussions engaged in by the Bulls with respect to Lonzo Ball and by the Heat with respect to Kyle Lowry.”READ MORE: Miami Freedom Tower Money Proposed In State House
The Heat issued a statement responding to the league’s announcement:READ MORE: Surfside Condo Collapse Lawsuits Will Likely Go To Trial Next Summer
“While we disagree, we accept the league’s decision. We are moving on with our season.”
Lowry came to Miami in a three-year, $85 million sign-and-trade deal with the Toronto Raptors in return for Goran Dragić and Precious Achiuwa.MORE NEWS: Cold Case Cracked: Florida Man Charged With Murder 38 Years Later Due To New Fingerprint Tech
The Bulls acquired Ball in a four-year, $85 million sign-and-trade agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Garrett Temple, Thomas Satoransky, and a second-round pick.