MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A chilly start to the final day of November.
Our normal low this time of year is 66 degrees and most areas were 10 degrees below the average. Temperatures tumbled to the mid to upper 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade. It was in the low to mid-60s across the Keys.READ MORE: 'I Regretted What I Had Done': North Miami Beach Teen Jeimy Henriquez Back Home After Weekend Disappearance
Dressing in layers is key since this afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 70s. It will be mostly sunny and mainly dry courtesy of high pressure in control.READ MORE: Parkland School Shooting Victim Alex Schacter Posthumously Inducted Into UConn Fraternity
Tuesday night will not be as cold but still cool and comfortable with lows in the low 60s. Some inland areas may fall to the upper 50s.
November 30th also marks the end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Highs on Wednesday will climb to around 80 degrees and the slight warming trend continues late week.MORE NEWS: Busy 2021 Hurricane Season Comes To An End
Thursday and Friday we will wake up with lows in the low 60s and highs will be in the low 80s. As high pressure moves into the Atlantic, a more easterly breeze will allow temperatures to remain around 80 degrees through the first weekend of December with low rain chances.