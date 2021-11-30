HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – It may be weeks until residents of the Trafalgar Towers condo building will have power back in their units, according to building contractors.

“You’ve lived here for 17 years you must miss your home,” asked CBS4’s Austin Carter.

“Yeah I do,” said Mary Ellen Meeks, a resident. “It’s frustrating.”

The city of Hollywood told CBS4 News it all began after a fire earlier this month on the fifth floor.

Residents showed CBS4 cameras some of that damage.

That fire cut power to the floor. And as a contractor was making some repairs on the main electrical box, the whole thing shorted. That knocked out the power to the entire building. Later, the city’s fire marshal and building inspectors came in and an emergency generator was supplied.

The generator only has limited use and only powers the fire suppression system along with electricity in the common areas and the elevators.

The city is working with the building contractor to get needed permits processed quickly to start the repairs, but the concern is that a supply shortage may delay repairs for several weeks.

Folks who live in the building are hoping for the best.

“It’s frustrating but i want it done right,” said Meeks. “The units get very hot and it would be horrible if this happened in August or September, it would be awful.”

CBS4 News reached out to the building association by phone and email for comment, but have not heard back.