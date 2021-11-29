FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A driver was arrested after causing a chain-reaction crash on the Turnpike.
The Florida Highway Patrol said early Sunday morning Ciazaris Rodriguez, 43, was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes when he struck a median wall and end up in a center lane.
The driver of a silver Honda was not able to avoid Rodriguez's Lexus and collided with it. The driver of a gray Honda tried to avoid the collision and swerved to the right, hitting a tractor-trailer.
Only minor injuries were reported.
Rodriguez has been charged with driving under the influence.