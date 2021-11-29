Art Miami Returns For 31st Edition, With More Than 130 Exhibitors, Nov 30 - Dec 5Art Miami returns during Art Week in Miami, as it gets set to showcase the array of iconic and exemplary works, dynamic projects, and special installations from more than 130 international exhibitors.

Bob Dylan Artwork Show Opens In MiamiBob Dylan has been telling stories through songs for 60 years. But recently America’s master lyricist has also captured moments in a new series of paintings that, just like his songs, are intimate and a bit of a mystery.

Here's What You Can Expect At The 2021 Art Basel In Miami BeachThe ultimate extravaganza for international art galleries, high-roller collectors, artists, and art lovers returns to South Florida.

Miami Beach Man Mark Wylie Finds Comfort In Dark Times While Inspiring Himself And Others To #WalkWithWylieMark Wylie, who has worked for Best Buddies for more than 30 years advocating for disability rights, has been doing a lot of walking around his Miami Beach neighborhood lately.

Dolphins Team Up With Local Organizations To Help Distribute Thanksgiving DinnerThe Miami Dolphins alongside Feeding South Florida, and community groups helped to gift hundreds of families a Thanksgiving meal Tuesday.

Detective: 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Still Won't Talk About Missing HusbandA Hillsborough County Sheriff's detective who is investigating the disappearance of Carole Baskin's second husband said Thursday that the "Tiger King" star had three times refused requests for interviews, and that the probe was ongoing.