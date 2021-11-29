  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A driver was arrested after causing a chain-reaction crash on the Turnpike.

The Florida Highway Patrol said early Sunday morning Ciazaris Rodriguez, 43, was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes when he struck a median wall and end up in a center lane.

The driver of a silver Honda was not able to avoid Rodriguez’s Lexus and collided with it. The driver of a gray Honda tried to avoid the collision and swerved to the right, hitting a tractor-trailer.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Rodriguez has been charged with driving under the influence.

