MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach police have found missing teen Jeimy Henrriquez.
According to police, the 15-year-old girl was playing a game called "Fire MAX" where she began chatting with an unknown person on the app.
That person picked her up Saturday morning from her home in the area of 14 Avenue and 182 Street.
At around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said Jeimy called her mom crying, saying she was far away and hadn't eaten before hanging up. Police traced the call to North Carolina.
On Sunday night, police tweeted that Henrriquez had been located but did not offer additional details.