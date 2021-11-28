MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The North Miami Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Jeimy Henrriquez.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl was playing a game called “Fire MAX” where she began chatting with an unknown person on the app.

That person picked her up Saturday morning from her home in the area of 14 Avenue and 182 Street.

At around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said Jeimy called her mom crying, saying she was far away and hadn’t eaten before hanging up. Police traced the call to North Carolina.

It’s not known what she was wearing, but she did have her black backpack on her.

North Miami Beach PD believes she’s in danger and is requesting any information on her whereabouts.

If you know anything, call North Miami Beach PD Det. Simmons at (305) 949-2940.