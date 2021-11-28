MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With a four-game winning streak a very real possibility, the Dolphins hosted the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 of the NFL season.

The Dolphins came through with a dominating performance. Led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the offense clicked against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The 33-10 win now puts the Dolphins at 5-7 on the season with two more home games coming up against teams they should beat.

Finally Special

After a rough go this season, the Dolphins special teams came up with their biggest play of the year. A blocked punt by Duke Riley that was recovered for a touchdown by Justin Coleman, giving the Dolphins a 7-0 lead.

Picking Cam

In the first half, Javon Holland and then Xavien Howard intercepted Cam Newton.

Howard’s pick set up the offense inside the Carolina 10-yard line. Tagovailoa then zipped a third down pass to Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown and 14-7 lead.

Waddle Star

Waddle continues to shine. He surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark with six minutes left in the second quarter with some big plays. It’s clear now, the Dolphins hit big on Waddle in the draft.

Defense Dominates

The Dolphins allowed just 36 points in the previous three games. The defense continued its remarkable turnaround against Carolina.

They never let Newton get comfortable. They also knocked down numerous passes at the line of scrimmage.

Get Creative

Give the offensive coaches credit. They had a terrific game plan, getting Waddle in open space, and the two wildcat calls down near the goal line with direct snaps to Myles Gaskin that produced touchdowns.

Lucky 7?

If the Dolphins can win their next two games, which are against the Giants and Jets at home, the winning streak would get to six games. It is remarkable that a team could lose seven straight and then come back to win seven in a row in the same NFL season. The Dolphins have a legitimate chance to do so.