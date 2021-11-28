CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in Coral Gables that resulted in a fatality.
According to Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak, it all started Sunday morning when someone called about people trying to break into vehicles in the 100 block of Calabria Ave.
"Upon arrival, our first officer observed the individuals actually breaking into a vehicle with the door open and the hood up," explained Hudak. "Upon engaging the individuals, the first arriving officer and the second arriving officer discharged their firearms in an attempt to prevent or to protect their lives."
As a result of the shooting, Hudak said, one suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. A second suspect was taken into custody.
One of the responding officers was hospitalized in good condition. No word on the type of injury suffered by the officer.
Hudak said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be the lead investigative agency as this is an officer-involved shooting.