MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday morning at Miami International Airport after authorities say he hitched a ride inside a plane’s landing gear compartment.
Authorities said the unidentified man was on American Airlines flight number 1182, with service from Guatemala to Miami.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended the man upon the flight’s arrival.
A video of the man on the airfield appeared on the OnlyInDade Twitter account:
This man arrived to MIA in the landing gear of plane from a Guatemala flight. The flight was about two hours and thirty minutes and witness says he was unharmed😳✈️| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/qMPP5jjDvb
— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) November 27, 2021
Officials said the man was evaluated by emergency medical services and taken to a hospital for medical assessment.
Authorities warned, "persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft."
This incident remains under investigation.