MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration is restricting travel from eight countries in southern Africa over concerns about a new COVID-19 variant circulating in the region, according to senior administration officials.

The restrictions on travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi begin Monday.

The restrictions don’t apply to American citizens or lawful permanent residents although those individuals must still test negative prior to traveling.

As CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reported, there’s serious concern among experts that the new strain, which was first discovered in South Africa, could set back the fight against the pandemic.

South African officials say the variant, which has more mutations than previously detected strains that have emerged around the world, marks a huge “jump in the evolution” of the virus since the global health crisis began two years ago. There is concern it could be more resistant to the current vaccine formulas.

On Friday, stocks sank with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe.

The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.

The Dow closed with a loss of 905 points.

Travel and energy stocks were among the biggest losers, with Royal Caribbean dropping 13%, United Airlines falling more than 9% and Exxon losing 3.5%.

The price of oil fell 13% and bond yields fell sharply.

