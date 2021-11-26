DAVIE (CBSMiami) – One man was injured in an early morning shooting on I-75.
The Florida Highway Patrol said around 4:45 a.m. they received word of the shooting. They said the man was driving on the interstate when his Toyota sedan was hit by several bullets, one struck him in the lower back.
After being shot, he was able to pull into a Tom Thumb gas station, at 4600 SW 160th Ave in Southwest Ranches, and contacted the police.
The man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery, he’s listed as stable.
The FHP is trying to determine what led to the shooting. They do not have a description of the shooter or the vehicle they were in.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the FHP by dialing *347.