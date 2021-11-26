MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Red Cross stepped in Friday to help a Hollywood family displaced by a house fire.
The fire happened at around noon in the 3800 block of SW 51st Street.READ MORE: Driver Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Lauderhill Daycare
There were no injuries in the fire, but the blaze damaged part of the house, including the electrical meter leaving the home without power.READ MORE: Man Shot While Driving On I-75; FHP: At Least One Vehicle Shot At On S. Fla. Highways Every Week
FPL told the fire marshall that the family could not stay because they had no power.
The Red Cross worked with the family to find them temporary shelter.MORE NEWS: Black Friday Shoppers Out Early Hoping To Score Deals
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.