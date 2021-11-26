MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are investigating just how a car ended up crashing into a daycare on Thursday night.
Police said it happened at around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of W. Broward Boulevard.
"The initial investigation suggests that a vehicle was traveling west on Broward Blvd, lost control and crashed into the structure," police said.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.