MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida will come to a virtual standstill Thursday as America pauses for a day to give thanks.
Here's a list of what's open and closed Thursday and Friday:
Federal offices: Closed Thursday.
State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Miami-Dade County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Broward County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Miami-Dade courts: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Broward courts: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Public schools: Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Post offices: Closed Thursday.
Stock markets: Closed Thursday. Open until 1 p.m. Friday.
Bond market: Closed Thursday. Open until 2 p.m. Friday.
Banks: Most are closed Thursday. Check with your bank for schedule.
Miami-Dade libraries: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Broward libraries: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Sunday schedule.
Miami-Dade garbage collection: Normal schedule.
Broward garbage collection: Normal schedule.
Malls: Closed Thursday. Opening times on Friday vary.
Supermarkets: Many are closed. Click here to see what’s open and closed
Target: Closed on Thursday.
Other retail stores: Click here to see what's open and closed