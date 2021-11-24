MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just days before Thanksgiving, Zoila Monzon and her children lost everything when a fire destroyed their Miami apartment.

All Monzon, her two teenage children, a 23-year-old son, and her 6-year-old grandson were left with were the clothes they were wearing.

The Red Cross initially stepped in and provided her money for a hotel, but that ran out on Wednesday.

Now, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has stepped in to help. They are paying for her to stay in the hotel through Monday.

Monzon, who lives off the meager income she makes cleaning houses, said she has no one to help her or her family. She said she’s been looking for a place to live but can’t find anything she can afford and has nowhere else to go.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors is also collecting donations to help Monzon.

If you would like to help, go to neighbors4neighbors.org/monzon-fire.

You can also text to MonzonHomeFire to 71777 to get the link sent to your phone.