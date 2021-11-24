FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Former President Donald Trump revealed Kyle Rittenhouse paid a visit to his home at Mar-a-Lago.
During a taped interview with Fox News, the president said the teen, who was acquitted last week on charges of fatally shooting two people, called his office and asked if he could stop by. It’s believed he visited on Monday.
Trump said Rittenhouse is a fan and wanted to say hello, he called him a nice young man.
He went on to say there was prosecutorial misconduct during his trial and that Rittenhouse should not have “suffered” through a trial.