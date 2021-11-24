MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers can put themselves in the NHL record books Wednesday, as the team is already one of only four teams in league history to win their first 10 home games starting a season.

The Panthers can tie the league record of 11 consecutive wins set by the 1963 Chicago Blackhawks.

The Panthers have also remarkably scored at least 4 goals in all 10 wins and can tie a league record if they hit the 4 mark in a victory tonight against Philadelphia.

The team has gotten excellent goaltending from both of their goalies.

Sergei Bobrovsky will start the game Wednesday.

Bobrovsky has started the season 8-0-2, tying Roberto Luongo for the franchise record as the only goalies to gain points in 10 consecutive games.

The Cats continue to play without team captain Aleksander Barkov, who is still listed as week-to-week with an injury.

This season, the Florida Panthers are 3-0 without Barkov, and going back to last season, have won 7 in a row without their best player.

Barkov is an MVP candidate.

It is a testament to the team’s focus, depth, and overall competitiveness that they keep winning without him.

The Thanksgiving holiday is no break for the Cats, as they will leave Thursday night for Washington D.C. where they play the Washington Capitals on Friday at 5 pm.

On Saturday, the Panthers host the expansion Seattle Kraken which could be the record-setting 12th consecutive win to start the season.

That is if the Panthers beat Philadelphia Wednesday night.