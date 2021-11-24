TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The number of Florida hospital patients with COVID-19 has inched above 1,400.
According to data posted Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1,406 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,382 on Tuesday and 1,351 on Monday.READ MORE: Avoid A Fiery Surprise, Safety Stressed During Thanksgiving Cooking
The data also showed that 252 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 260 on Tuesday.READ MORE: Researchers Find Link Between Diabetes And Risk Of Developing Breast Cancer
Hospitalization numbers have become relatively stable after massive increases in July and August and steady decreases in September, October, and early November. The summer surge was fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.MORE NEWS: Three Florida Men Have Millions Of Reasons To Be Thankful After Playing The Lottery
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)