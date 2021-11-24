POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving travel is full steam ahead on South Florida’s roads.

“What are you expecting out on the roads tonight?” asked CBS4’s Austin Carter.

“A lot of traffic, I saw it coming,” said traveler Yanna Gomez.

Gomez and her son are making their way to Tampa up Florida’s Turnpike to see family, but not before filling up at the Pompano Beach Service Plaza.

“They just moved there so we’re going to reunite,” said Gomez.

Reuniting this year is a big deal for Gomez, as the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to do so in 2020.

“It was tough last year. It was just me and my mom in the house and we didn’t go out,” said Gomez.

AAA predicts an 8% increase in Thanksgiving travel. The 2021 forecast is much closer to pre-pandemic levels.

And with more people feeling comfortable once again to visit with loved ones, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said to not let your guard down.

“Often times, it’s those people in a big rush that take unnecessary risks behind the wheel that can lead to a devastating crash,” said Jenkins. “Keep your cellphone down, leave early if you can so you’re not in a rush.”

Matthew Reed is hoping for smooth sailing while headed for Mississippi.

“I think it’s going to be hectic on the highway,” said Reed. “Sometimes between here and Alabama it’s congested so hopefully that’s why we got an early start to beat most of it”

In an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road, AAA’s Tow to Go is in effect this holiday weekend in Florida.