By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Capitol Insurrection, Enrique Tarrio, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A local Proud Boys leader is now the latest person to be subpoenaed by the January 6 House committee.

Enrique Tarrio is being called to face the committee to testify about what he may know about the violence that day and what led up to it.

Four others were also subpoenaed Tuesday.

Multiple people affiliated with the Proud Boys have been charged for their role in the January SIXTH assault.

According to the committee, Tarrio, who was arrested in Washington on January 4, allegedly helped the Proud Boys prepare for the attack on the Capitol.

He took two high-capacity gun magazines to the Capitol, and also burned a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a church in D.C.

Tarrio was sentenced late in August to five months in prison.

CBSMiami.com Team