FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people involved in a Lauderdale Lakes shooting that injured an innocent bystander.
It happened in a parking lot in the 4300 block of North State Road 7 on October 29th.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Corrections Hosts 'Feast For The Streets” Turkey Drive
According to the sheriff’s office, it started with an altercation between several people. Surveillance video shows two men got into a heated fight and that’s when shots were fired.READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Attorney Says
The victim, who was not involved in the confrontation, approached the area during the dispute and was caught in the middle of the gunfire. He tried to seek cover but was struck three times.MORE NEWS: Dollar Tree's Prices Going Up On Most Items From $1 To $1.25
He was taken to an area hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.