MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The numbers of COVID-19 patients in Florida hospitals and intensive-care units increased slightly in data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed that 1,382 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,351 in a Monday count.READ MORE: 2021 Hurricane Season Coming To An End
Similarly, the federal agency’s website said 260 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 243 on Monday.READ MORE: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Subpoenaed By Jan. 6 House Panel
Hospitalization numbers have become relatively stable after massive increases in July and August and steady decreases in September, October and early November.
The summer surge was fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.MORE NEWS: Dolphins Team Up With Local Organizations To Help Distribute Thanksgiving Dinner
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)