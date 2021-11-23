  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The numbers of COVID-19 patients in Florida hospitals and intensive-care units increased slightly in data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that 1,382 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,351 in a Monday count.

Similarly, the federal agency’s website said 260 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 243 on Monday.

Hospitalization numbers have become relatively stable after massive increases in July and August and steady decreases in September, October and early November.

The summer surge was fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

