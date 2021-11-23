  • CBS4 News

By Jennifer Correa
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s much cooler in South Florida this Tuesday with morning temperatures dipping into the 60s.

A brisk north wind gusting up to 25 mph will keep temperatures 10 degrees below the normal Tuesday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees under sunny skies.

Below normal temperatures Tuesday afternoon. (CBS4)

Wednesday morning will be the coldest this week with lows falling down to the upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade and the 60s for the Keys.

Dry pattern sticks around but the ocean breeze can bring back more clouds and a stray shower early Thanksgiving Day, otherwise,
Thanksgiving afternoon will be pleasant with mild temperatures returning.

(CBS4)

Forecast highs Thanksgiving Day through the weekend with be in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-60s.

There is forecast to be a weak cold front pushing through Friday into Saturday with only a few showers possible. So far, that rain chance remains low and the weekend looks to be staying mainly dry.

Jennifer Correa