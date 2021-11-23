MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police have released surveillance video and a picture of the car detectives are looking for in a deadly hit and run last week.
Kerry McCutchen, 57, was hit and killed on November 19th while crossing the street around 3 a.m. at NW 183rd Street and 32nd Avenue.
Detectives told CBS4 the driver who hit McCutchen never stopped and continued driving.
On Monday night, Miami Gardens police released new information in hopes of identifying the driver. Police said the car involved is a black 2016 Mercedes Benz C-Class with tinted windows. Detectives said the car involved would have front-end damage and is missing part of its bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police or CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).