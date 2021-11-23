MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving is just two days away, and millions of Americans are getting ready to put up a Christmas tree. But there’s a shortage this year. So if you don’t have one already, you better act fast.

For nearly 30 years, the Vandervalk Farm and Winery in Mendon, Massachusetts, has been a destination for families searching for the perfect Christmas tree.

But Casey Vandervalk, the farm’s owner, says it will be quiet there this year.

Last Christmas, during the height of the pandemic, the demand for a real tree was higher than normal. As a result, Vandervalk oversold, cutting into this year’s supply.

It takes between seven and 15 years for the trees to grow tall enough to sell.

Farmers across the country are dealing with shortages for the same reason Vandervalk is, coupled with excessive rain.

There’s around 15,000 Christmas tree farms in the U.S. And each year, Americans purchase approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees.

This year, there’s also an artificial tree shortage due to supply chain issues. About 85% of Americans who celebrate Christmas put up an artificial tree.

Mac Harman is the founder and CEO of Balsam Hill, a popular artificial tree company.

“We’re trying to bring in more products into the country than our ports are designed to handle and so everything’s getting delayed,” said Harman.

Harman said he’s now paying about 300% more to bring his artificial trees to the U.S. from Asia, where they’re produced. That cost is being passed on to consumers. They’ve had to increase prices this year about 20%.

As for Vandervalk, his family’s homemade wine business and last year’s sales will keep them afloat. But being closed for the Christmas season, for the first time in nearly three decades, is still hard to accept.

Vandervalk said they plan to be open next year. But depending on his trees, they may need to shorten their selling season.