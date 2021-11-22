MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are a number of different organizations helping to provide families with what they need for the holiday.

Here are some of the locations of Thanksgiving meal distributions across South Florida.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22:

Event: Farm Share Turkey Drive Distribution

Time: 9:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 27401 SW 127th Ave., Homestead, Fla. 33032

Event: Farm Share Turkey Drive Distribution

Time: 10:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, Fla. 33056

Event: Turkey Drive giveaway.

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: 200 turkeys will be delivered to families in need.

Event: Broward Health meal distribution for homeless patients

Time: 11:30am

Event: Miami Heat 30th annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location: Drive-through food distribution with 600 families who have been pre-selected to receive an entire Thanksgiving meal with all of the trimmings.

Event: Farm Share Turkey Drive Distribution

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Office of Sen. Shevrin Jones, 606 NW 183 Street, Miami Gardens

What: More than 300 Thanksgiving meals to be given away to constituents on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Event: Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program. Approximately 800 Thanksgiving Dinner meals to be handed out Broward County Military Veterans and Active Reserve Members and their families. To receive the meals, veterans must register in advance and will need to present their online registration ticket and proof of veteran or military status, during the drive-thru line.

All applicable participants need to pre-register online at UnitedWayBroward.org/VeteranThanksgiving

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: United Way of Broward County

Event: Hialeah Holiday Food Drive-Thru.

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: Milander Center for Arts and Entertainment, 4800 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012

500 Thanksgiving meals to be given out on a first-come, first served basis.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23:

Event: Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins Defensive End Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: Northwest Boys and Girls Club, 10915 NW 14th Avenue, Miami, FL 33167

75 families in need will receive Thanksgiving meals at the first-come, first-service drive-thru event.

Event: Feast For The Streets Drive-Thru Event

Time: 10:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami

500 turkeys, produce boxes, reusable/disposable masks, hand sanitizers, and hot meals to be distributed in this first-come, first served drive-thru event.

Event: Farm Share Turkey Drive Distribution

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Everglades Village; 19308 SW 380th Street, Florida City.