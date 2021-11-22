MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rainy pattern ends this Monday and after a foggy morning, sunshine is back.
Monday’s weather will be warm and muggy since South Florida is south of an approaching cold front.
Afternoon temperatures will top the mid-80s with only a slight chance for spotty showers late afternoon and evening hours.
This is when the cold front arrives in South Florida and it clears tonight. Then a secondary cold front arrives overnight and clears to the south of the Keys by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning lows are dropping to the low-60s and a much colder north wind will keep South Florida on the cool side Tuesday afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees.
Then the chilly 50s arrive by Wednesday morning.
The dry and sunny pattern remains throughout the Thanksgiving holiday, including the weekend. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s starting Thanksgiving Day but morning lows will stay in the 60s through the weekend.