MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s going to be a showery Sunday in Broward and the Keys, but soon the pattern will switch to a drier and cooler one in time for Thanksgiving.

But first, a brisk east wind will carry moisture from the Atlantic that will help develop showers anytime throughout Sunday. The showers, for the most part, are quick moving.

The east breeze today will gust up to 20 mph keeping the beach and boating hazards in place this Sunday. A small craft advisory remains in effect along with a high risk of rip currents.

A bit of sun returns this Sunday and so warmer temperatures are expected today and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip Tuesday morning.

Spotty showers are will develop Monday afternoon ahead of a strong cold front that will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight. A burst of cool air is in store behind the cold front.

South Florida will wake up to the upper 50s and low-60s Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies Tuesday afternoon.

Get ready for a chilly start this Wednesday in South Florida as most temperatures will fall into the 50s. Comfortably mild weather for Wednesday afternoon and on Thanksgiving Day after another cool start.

Highs will top the mid-70s and upper 70s midweek through the weekend.

This stretch of dry weather is forecast to last through the holiday shopping weekend after Thanksgiving.