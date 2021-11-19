MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Book Fair Street Fair is back this weekend.
The fair is taking place at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami after it was virtual last year because of the pandemic.
It's one of the biggest book fairs in the country with hundreds of vendors, author presentations, and entertainment for all ages.
There will be books for sale, and fun learning activities for kids and teenagers.