MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The world’s wealthiest dog is about to get a little richer. Worth nearly half a billion dollars, the German Shepherd named Gunther VI is selling his Miami estate that was once owned by Madonna for $31.75 million.

The private estate sits on a 51,000-sq.ft lot with 100 feet of water frontage featuring lush landscaping, breathtaking open bay and city views, and a dock to soak in the South Florida sunshine. Spanning 8,400-sq.ft, it has 9 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

Gunther VI inherited his vast fortune, and the Miami estate, from his grandfather Gunther IV who purchased it from the pop star over 20 years ago. The canine comes from a lineage that dates back 40 years and 6 generations. Gunther III inherited a multimillion-dollar trust when his owner the late German countess Karlotta Liebenstein died in 1992.

The Tuscan-style villa with views of Biscayne Bay went on sale Wednesday for $31.75 million, quite a markup from the purchase two decades ago from the pop star for $7.5 million.

“He lives in Madonna’s former master bedroom,” said real estate agent Ruthie Assouline who nabbed the listing with her husband Ethan for the 1.2-acre property in a row of a half-dozen waterfront homes next to a public county park and on the same street where Sylvester Stallone once lived on Brickell Avenue.

His human handlers who manage the doggy estate have amassed a fortune worth nearly $500 million and invested Gunther’s money to snatch up mansions and villas all over the world, from Miami to Tuscany (his primary residence), Florence and Milan—and invested in various sectors from real estate to publishing, sports teams, nightclubs and scientific research to uncover the secret to living a life of happiness.

According to the dictates of his legacy, Gunther’s bloodline have all lived a life full of love, joy and pleasure in the lap of luxury – with a group of handlers, maids and butlers to tend to the pampered pooch’s every need. The jet-setting dog travels by private jet, eats steak and caviar for dinner, owns multiple yachts and collector cars, and even purchased rare $1.1 million white truffle at auction. In recent years, Gunther Rescue was founded as a benefit society to help animals in need.

Gunther Rescue was founded by Carla Riccitelli, one of Gunther’s main caretakers. She met the group taking care of Gunther nearly 30 years ago. She instantly connected with the dog and the mission of the trust, and joined the team. She has taken care of the last three Gunthers and often brings the current dog with her on routine trips to the market or visits to the kennel where she cares for strays.

“He’s not aggressive at all,” she said, saying many people write off the breed as wolves. “He’s very good with other animals.”

She talks with the board that oversees the trust a few times a month. The Miami real estate market is so hot, with such limited inventory, they decided it was an opportune time to sell.